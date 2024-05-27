Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT at $19.00

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

