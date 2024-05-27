Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $167.50

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $159.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

