Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$44.50

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TOY opened at C$29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$27.52 and a 12 month high of C$37.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

