Brokerages Set Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $6.91 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after buying an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,427,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

