Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $28.79

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

Several research firms have commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Verastem alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSTM

Verastem Trading Down 66.2 %

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Verastem has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.