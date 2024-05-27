Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $40.67

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,452 shares of company stock worth $1,892,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Stock Down 0.1 %

YELP stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. Yelp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.