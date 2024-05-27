Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

