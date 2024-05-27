Brokers Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

