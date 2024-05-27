Brokers Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

SWN stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

