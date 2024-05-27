Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $89,153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BN opened at $44.78 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

