Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

