Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $229.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

