Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.73 on Monday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
