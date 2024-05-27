Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 121.79%.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of BNR stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.18. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

