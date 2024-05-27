C3.ai (AI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. C3.ai has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

