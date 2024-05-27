C3.ai (AI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. C3.ai has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
C3.ai Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $48.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
