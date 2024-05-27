Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.66 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.88 and its 200-day moving average is $221.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.