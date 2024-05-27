Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 50,756 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 980,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

