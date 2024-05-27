Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

