Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 955.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,141 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.36% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBHD opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

Featured Articles

