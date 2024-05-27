Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,999 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZION opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

