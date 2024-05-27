Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.