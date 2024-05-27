Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.39 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $88.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

