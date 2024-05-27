Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.