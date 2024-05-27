Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

