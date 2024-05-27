Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 102.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

