Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $203.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.39 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

