Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

