Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 234,453 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 147,845 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 683.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 101,540 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $977.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.