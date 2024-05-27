Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,294 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

