Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $521.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.42.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

