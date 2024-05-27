Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $264.76 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.77 and its 200 day moving average is $241.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.