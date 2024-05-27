Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $96.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Camtek stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

