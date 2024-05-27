Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$93.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$91.00 to C$93.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$77.28 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.98 and a 1-year high of C$87.10. The firm has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

