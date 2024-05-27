Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.