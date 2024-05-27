Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 149,589 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,076,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. 7,356,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

