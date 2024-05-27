Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,223 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $261.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

