Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after purchasing an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after buying an additional 396,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,942,000 after buying an additional 127,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

