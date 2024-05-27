Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 107.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 208.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,670,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,659,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.18. 4,354,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,185. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

