Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 308 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GSK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 117,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,874 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.1 %

GSK traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.12. 2,210,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.