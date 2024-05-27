Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 336 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,456,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,477. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

