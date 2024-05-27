Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 80 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 594,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,091,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,134,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 970,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,438,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $157.06. 3,691,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

