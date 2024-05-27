Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 12,219 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 182,221 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %

KURA traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

