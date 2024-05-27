Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.22% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $50,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,488. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

