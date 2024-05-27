Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $92.88. 3,926,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

