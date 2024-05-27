Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:PSP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.33. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $67.26.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

