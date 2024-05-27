Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after acquiring an additional 663,605 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,046.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 531,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 514,127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,256. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

