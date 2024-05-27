Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.92. 4,212,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,667. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

