Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. 27,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,827. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

