Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,194. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

