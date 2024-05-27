Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. 6,795,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,204,029. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

