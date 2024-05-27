Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $715,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 83,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. The firm has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

